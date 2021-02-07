Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.63 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00014163 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $183.06 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

