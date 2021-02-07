Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.625-8.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.97 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.33 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.89.

ARW opened at $100.41 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

