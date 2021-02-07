ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $1.46

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 85% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00184892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00063274 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00049263 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

ARMOR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

