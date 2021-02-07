Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 17.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.