Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,272 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 75.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 254,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.07 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

