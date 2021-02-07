Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,587 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

NYSE:OMC opened at $65.88 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

