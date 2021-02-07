Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,368 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

GWRE stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

