Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

