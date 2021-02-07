Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

