Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aqua Metals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
NASDAQ AQMS opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $7.65.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
