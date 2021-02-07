Apria, Inc. (APR) to Raise $150 Million in IPO

Apria, Inc. (APR) plans to raise $150 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,500,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Apria, Inc. generated $1.1 billion in revenue and $26.1 million in net income. Apria, Inc. has a market cap of $704.2 million.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC BofA Securities J.P. Morgan UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler Citizens Capital Markets Fifth Third Securities TD Securities Academy Securities Blaylock Van, LLC Penserra Securities LLC Stern was co-manager.

Apria, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. We offer a comprehensive range of products and services for in-home care and delivery across three core service lines: (1) home respiratory therapy (including home oxygen and non-invasive ventilation (“NIV”) services); (2) obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) treatment (including continuous positive airway pressure (“CPAP”) and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services); and (3) negative pressure wound therapy (“NPWT”). Additionally, we supply a wide range of home medical equipment and other products and services to help improve the quality of life for patients with home care needs. Our revenues are generated through fee-for-service and capitation arrangements with Payors for equipment, supplies, services and other items we rent or sell to patients. Through our offerings, we also provide patients with a variety of clinical and administrative support services and related products and supplies, most of which are prescribed by a physician as part of a care plan. We are focused on being the industry’s highest-quality provider of home healthcare equipment and related services, while maintaining our commitment to being a low-cost operator. We offer a compelling value proposition to patients, providers and Payors by allowing patients to receive necessary care and services in the comfort of their own home, while, at the same time, reducing the costs of treatment. We generated over $1 billion of net revenue in 2019, of which approximately 80% was from home respiratory therapy and OSA treatment, service categories in which we believe we have a leading market position. “.

Apria, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has employees. The company is located at 7353 Company Drive Indianapolis, Indiana 46237 and can be reached via phone at (800) 990-9799 or on the web at http://www.apria.com/.

