API3 (API3) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.81 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00011444 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $61.61 million and $19.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00182184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063038 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00230271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048330 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

