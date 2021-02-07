Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $217.00

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.76), with a volume of 419079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.38.

About Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It avoids investments in third-party funds. It seeks to invest in sectors, such as technology and telecoms, services, healthcare, and consumer.

