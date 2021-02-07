Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.