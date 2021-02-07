Anterix (ATEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

