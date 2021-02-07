ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $384.67

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $384.67 and last traded at $382.68, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $136,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $263,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

