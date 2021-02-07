Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,989 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 104,499 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $18,805,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

