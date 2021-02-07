Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

