Analyzing Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 11.91% 31.20% 7.96% UMC N/A N/A N/A

86.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and UMC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $16.65 billion 3.46 $1.74 billion $4.66 24.38 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Volatility & Risk

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marsh & McLennan Companies and UMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 7 7 0 2.31 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus target price of $117.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than UMC.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

