Analyzing Concentrix (CNXC) and Its Rivals

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) is one of 194 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Concentrix to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Concentrix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Concentrix Competitors 1111 5587 10377 303 2.57

Concentrix presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Concentrix Competitors -29.64% -42.85% -28.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion $164.81 million 18.71 Concentrix Competitors $2.76 billion $342.48 million 3.88

Concentrix has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Concentrix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Concentrix beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The company offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and ecommerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Fremont, California.

