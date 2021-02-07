Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Target Price at C$93.67

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$86.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$81.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$88.82.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

