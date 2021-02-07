Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Price Target at $7.88

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of INN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 1,007,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $931.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 137.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

