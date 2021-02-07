Analysts Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) PT at $22.00

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

