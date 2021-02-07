Analysts Set Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) PT at $1.00

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of REI opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. Equities analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

