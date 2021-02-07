Analysts Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Target Price at $114.40

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.40.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,474. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.