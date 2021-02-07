Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 281.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

INO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 11,967,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,204,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.