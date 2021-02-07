Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $130.80

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,031,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after acquiring an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Haemonetics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 171,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Haemonetics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after acquiring an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.23. 472,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,490. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

