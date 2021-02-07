Analysts Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.
