Analysts Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 28.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 211.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

