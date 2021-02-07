Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $57.29

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

