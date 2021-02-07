Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT at $240.43

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYDGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $183.00 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.23.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

