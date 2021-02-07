Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $176.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.85 million to $182.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $138.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.32 million to $701.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $686.63 million, with estimates ranging from $677.25 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

