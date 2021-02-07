Analysts Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce sales of $590.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.20 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $658.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 193,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. 794,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,420. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

