Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.18). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 332,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $92.94.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.