Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.18). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 332,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $92.94.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.