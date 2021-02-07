Analysts Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 195,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,787. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $334.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.49.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

