Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530,000.00

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report sales of $530,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $460,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Dyadic International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

DYAI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 56,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.14.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

