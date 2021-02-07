Analysts Anticipate Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

BWAY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,324. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

