Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.39 and last traded at $58.39. 15,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 11,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 166.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter.

