AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 33,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.