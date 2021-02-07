AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Shares of FISV opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

