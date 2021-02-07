AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of CGI worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 433.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

GIB stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

