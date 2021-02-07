AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97 to $1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.18-4.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.45.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $2,165,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.