AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $127.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.

NYSE:ABC opened at $109.69 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

