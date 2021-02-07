American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of American Tower worth $620,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.69. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

