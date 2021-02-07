American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 701,165 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 226,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

