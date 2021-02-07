American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.19 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

