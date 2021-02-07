Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 182,832 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $298.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

