Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.00. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 33,374 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

