Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $112.68 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,641,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

