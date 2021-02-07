Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Truist from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

