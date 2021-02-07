Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $12.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $45.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $45.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $65.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.