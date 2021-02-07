Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.4% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

